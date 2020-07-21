All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

4748 AMOY CT

4748 Amoy Court · No Longer Available
Location

4748 Amoy Court, Orlando, FL 32811
Carver Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ORLANDO - MALIBU GROVES - 4BR/1.5BA REMODELED HOME - Check out this spacious 4BR/1.5BA remodeled home. New stainless steel appliances, lots of tile, new bathrooms, new carpeting in the bedrooms, and huge backyard. Over sized driveway. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

(RLNE5525326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

