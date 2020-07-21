4748 AMOY CT

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

ORLANDO - MALIBU GROVES - 4BR/1.5BA REMODELED HOME - Check out this spacious 4BR/1.5BA remodeled home. New stainless steel appliances, lots of tile, new bathrooms, new carpeting in the bedrooms, and huge backyard. Over sized driveway. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



(RLNE5525326)