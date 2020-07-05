All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4584 Kirkland Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4584 Kirkland Blvd
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

4584 Kirkland Blvd

4584 Kirkland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4584 Kirkland Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom 2 bath near I-4 and John Young - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath block home has 1122 Sq ft space and a great backyard. Freshly painted and ready for you to call home. Quiet well kept area near LB McLeod and JYP. A great home for the RIGHT renter.

Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred. $300 pet fee, but no additional monthly.

You can see a video of the house here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFVrPZ7hyWU

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 will require a larger deposit
Credit scores under 560 will be declined

Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5700286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4584 Kirkland Blvd have any available units?
4584 Kirkland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4584 Kirkland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4584 Kirkland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4584 Kirkland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4584 Kirkland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4584 Kirkland Blvd offer parking?
No, 4584 Kirkland Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4584 Kirkland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4584 Kirkland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4584 Kirkland Blvd have a pool?
No, 4584 Kirkland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4584 Kirkland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4584 Kirkland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4584 Kirkland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4584 Kirkland Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4584 Kirkland Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4584 Kirkland Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach