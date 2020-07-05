4584 Kirkland Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom 2 bath near I-4 and John Young - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath block home has 1122 Sq ft space and a great backyard. Freshly painted and ready for you to call home. Quiet well kept area near LB McLeod and JYP. A great home for the RIGHT renter.



Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred. $300 pet fee, but no additional monthly.



You can see a video of the house here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFVrPZ7hyWU



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 will require a larger deposit

Credit scores under 560 will be declined



Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com



