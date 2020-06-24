Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rosemont Condo - Property Id: 100847



4517 Ring Neck Rd, Orlando, FL 32808

2 bedroom + 2 full bathrooms plus a garage!

Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new home!

This condo features new carpet and tile. You will be amazed at the size of the master bedroom and walk-in closet. Step outside into your spacious balcony while you sip your morning coffee. Your home is conveniently located near OBT and Clarcona Ocoee Rd. This unit comes with a garage and assigned parking spot. Hurry you do not want to miss out!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100847

Property Id 100847



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5786734)