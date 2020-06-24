All apartments in Orlando
4517 Ring Neck Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

4517 Ring Neck Rd

4517 Ring Neck Road · No Longer Available
Location

4517 Ring Neck Road, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rosemont Condo - Property Id: 100847

4517 Ring Neck Rd, Orlando, FL 32808
2 bedroom + 2 full bathrooms plus a garage!
Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new home!
This condo features new carpet and tile. You will be amazed at the size of the master bedroom and walk-in closet. Step outside into your spacious balcony while you sip your morning coffee. Your home is conveniently located near OBT and Clarcona Ocoee Rd. This unit comes with a garage and assigned parking spot. Hurry you do not want to miss out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100847
Property Id 100847

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Ring Neck Rd have any available units?
4517 Ring Neck Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 Ring Neck Rd have?
Some of 4517 Ring Neck Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Ring Neck Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Ring Neck Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Ring Neck Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4517 Ring Neck Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4517 Ring Neck Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Ring Neck Rd offers parking.
Does 4517 Ring Neck Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4517 Ring Neck Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Ring Neck Rd have a pool?
No, 4517 Ring Neck Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Ring Neck Rd have accessible units?
No, 4517 Ring Neck Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Ring Neck Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 Ring Neck Rd has units with dishwashers.
