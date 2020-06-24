Amenities
Rosemont Condo - Property Id: 100847
4517 Ring Neck Rd, Orlando, FL 32808
2 bedroom + 2 full bathrooms plus a garage!
Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new home!
This condo features new carpet and tile. You will be amazed at the size of the master bedroom and walk-in closet. Step outside into your spacious balcony while you sip your morning coffee. Your home is conveniently located near OBT and Clarcona Ocoee Rd. This unit comes with a garage and assigned parking spot. Hurry you do not want to miss out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100847
Property Id 100847
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5786734)