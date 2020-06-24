4474 VIRGINIA DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath pool home in Baldwin Park near the village center. This home offers a family room, formal dining room, office space and a half bath downstairs. There is a BONUS ROOM and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, generous counterspace and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has double doors that open to a covered screened patio...perfect for outdoor dining! The backyard is has a privacy fence and features a PRIVATE in ground open POOL with a spa. Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance, outdoor pest control, and association dues. Room measurements and school zones should be independently verified.