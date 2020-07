Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A cozy townhouse in the heart of College park minutes from I-4. Tile floor on first floor in a dining-room living-room combination. Large kitchen with hard surface counter like new appliances. A hardwood style floor in two large bedrooms on second floor with a full bath, a half bathroom on first floor (no carpet). One car garage and washer and dryer included. Big fenced backyard.