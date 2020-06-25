All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

4352 S Kirkman Road #1213

4352 S Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4352 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath condo ready to move in! Washer / dryer, walk-in closet, garden tub and more! - Beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath condo ready to move in! Washer / dryer, walk-in closet, garden tub and more! Large open luving area with carpet floors. Kitchen offers tile floors with breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Sunset Lake sits directly on the 330 acre Turkey Lake and features a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, security and more!

Most central location! 5 minutes to i4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 580 will be declined

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE2365696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 have any available units?
4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 have?
Some of 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 currently offering any rent specials?
4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 pet-friendly?
No, 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 offer parking?
No, 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 does not offer parking.
Does 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 have a pool?
Yes, 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 has a pool.
Does 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 have accessible units?
No, 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 S Kirkman Road #1213 does not have units with dishwashers.
