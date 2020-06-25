4352 S Kirkman Road #1213

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath condo ready to move in! Washer / dryer, walk-in closet, garden tub and more! - Beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath condo ready to move in! Washer / dryer, walk-in closet, garden tub and more! Large open luving area with carpet floors. Kitchen offers tile floors with breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Sunset Lake sits directly on the 330 acre Turkey Lake and features a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, security and more!



Most central location! 5 minutes to i4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 580 will be declined



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



