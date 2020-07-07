4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07

Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath 1426 SF - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1426 SF of living space.
Community offers two Pools, Playground, Laundry facilities, Car care center, Volley ball, Tennis court, and Ballard.
Close to Orlando International Airport, 408, 528 & I-4
Fees Required:
$100.00 Application fee per person
$250.00 Hold fee
Security Deposit : $1325.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more
Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years
Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.
(RLNE2366122)