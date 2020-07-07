All apartments in Orlando
4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07

4349 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4349 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
playground
tennis court
car wash area
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bath 1426 SF - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1426 SF of living space.

Community offers two Pools, Playground, Laundry facilities, Car care center, Volley ball, Tennis court, and Ballard.
Close to Orlando International Airport, 408, 528 & I-4

Fees Required:
$100.00 Application fee per person
$250.00 Hold fee
Security Deposit : $1325.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more

Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.

(RLNE2366122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 have any available units?
4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 have?
Some of 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 currently offering any rent specials?
4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 pet-friendly?
No, 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 offer parking?
No, 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 does not offer parking.
Does 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 have a pool?
Yes, 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 has a pool.
Does 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 have accessible units?
No, 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07 does not have units with dishwashers.

