4349 S. Semoran Blvd, Unit 07

Amenities

on-site laundry pool playground tennis court car wash area

Unit Amenities Property Amenities car wash area on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

3 bedroom 2 bath 1426 SF - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1426 SF of living space.



Community offers two Pools, Playground, Laundry facilities, Car care center, Volley ball, Tennis court, and Ballard.

Close to Orlando International Airport, 408, 528 & I-4



Fees Required:

$100.00 Application fee per person

$250.00 Hold fee

Security Deposit : $1325.00 Minimum

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more



Other Requirements:

No evictions within the last 10+ years



Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.



(RLNE2366122)