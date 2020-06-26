All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4343 UPPER UNION ROAD
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

4343 UPPER UNION ROAD

4343 Upper Union Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4343 Upper Union Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Corner lot between Grace Hopper Park & Upper Union Park, this home has 4 bedrooms, a downstairs master suite, 3.5 baths plus a garage apartment with full kitchen and full bath. Recent updates include 3 brand new air conditioning units with Nest Wifi, top of line Kitchen Aid appliances, bathrooms, paint, LED recess lighting throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, upstairs carpet, and barn doors to bonus space. Other features include Hand-scraped Anderson wood floors, custom office, custom closets, plantation shutters, and oversized 2 car garage has custom epoxy flooring and overhead storage. Beautiful outdoor patio with prewired speakers and Television and completely fenced in yard. All this plus walking distance to Grace hopper heated pool, Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle, both parks and the Village Center.
Home is also for Sale MLS O5766570

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD have any available units?
4343 UPPER UNION ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD have?
Some of 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4343 UPPER UNION ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD offers parking.
Does 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD has a pool.
Does 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 UPPER UNION ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach