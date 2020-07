Amenities

Available, 2nd floor unit, 3/2 at Sunset Lake. New Luxury Vinyl thought the unit. The unit comes with a washer/dryer. The Sunset Lake community is gated and has a community pool, fitness center and pier. The school district include Windy Ridge (Elementary), Chain Of Lakes (Middle School) and Olympia (High School). It is conveniently located with easy access to the Theme Parks, Mall at Millenia, I-4, Downtown Orlando, International Drive, Valencia Community College and more.