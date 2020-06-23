All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

432 Cathcart Avenue #2

432 Cathcart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

432 Cathcart Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 1/1 Eola Heights Condo FOR RENT! Amazing location! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Don't miss this wonderful 1/1 condo FOR RENT in the highly sought after Eola Heights Neighborhood of Downtown Orlando!

Property is available for occupancy March 1st, 2020! (showings available NOW!)

Live in the middle of the action!

This wonderful property boasts:

- Full 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath
- Tile throughout
- Laundry facility on premise (included)
- Nice natural light!
- Pet friendly (see details for pet screening below)
- Live next door to the popular Eola General store (can you say morning bagels and delicious coffee?)

Call us today to schedule your private tour of this great opportunity!
Call us today to schedule your private tour of this wonderful home!
Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5527260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 have any available units?
432 Cathcart Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
432 Cathcart Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 is pet friendly.
Does 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 offer parking?
No, 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 does not offer parking.
Does 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Cathcart Avenue #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
