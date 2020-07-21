All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4307 S Semoran Blvd #7
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

4307 S Semoran Blvd #7

4307 S Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4307 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Condo at Fun Resort-like Community - Welcome to Avalon Condominium; a resort like gated community full of fun and relaxation. This community offers a Club House, Fitness Center, 2 pools (one being the largest within the Orlando area) Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, a Billiard Room, and lovely landscaping. Found in a convenient and great location; close to the Orlando International Airport and UCF, many shopping centers, restaurants and within walking distance from bus lines and grocery shops. This 2 floored, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath roomed condo is one you will surely love. With over 1,600 sqft this could be your new and cozy home. Don't miss this one. "CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $50 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

(RLNE3303772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 have any available units?
4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 have?
Some of 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 is pet friendly.
Does 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 offer parking?
No, 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not offer parking.
Does 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 have a pool?
Yes, 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 has a pool.
Does 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 have accessible units?
No, 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 S Semoran Blvd #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach