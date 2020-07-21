4307 S Semoran Blvd #7

Amenities

Beautiful Condo at Fun Resort-like Community - Welcome to Avalon Condominium; a resort like gated community full of fun and relaxation. This community offers a Club House, Fitness Center, 2 pools (one being the largest within the Orlando area) Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, a Billiard Room, and lovely landscaping. Found in a convenient and great location; close to the Orlando International Airport and UCF, many shopping centers, restaurants and within walking distance from bus lines and grocery shops. This 2 floored, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath roomed condo is one you will surely love. With over 1,600 sqft this could be your new and cozy home. Don't miss this one. "CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING"

NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $50 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.



(RLNE3303772)