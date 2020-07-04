421 E Kaley St Rear

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit Rear Available 12/01/19 Cozy cottage near downtown - Property Id: 137589



*Do not submit application before viewing the cottage

*The #1 question we get: Can I view the cottage?

*Answer: Only people who fill out pre-screening questions on turbotenant.com OR submit answers to the following questions:

1) Do you make at least $2100 a month before tax?

2) Do you smoke?

3) Will you consent to a background check?

4) Do you have a pet?

4) Have you been evicted?



One of a kind small cottage in the rear of beautiful home. Why rent a room when you can have privacy as well as comfort?

-No shared space

-A/C and Heat

-Near park, shopping, church, hospital, SODO

-In sought after Delaney Park



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from downtown, quick access to I4 and 408.



Qualification:

-Background check

-Employment verification

-No prior eviction

-Must keep property clean and tidy

-No pets, no smoking (not even outside), No drugs

-This is a small cottage so only one person is allowed to live in there

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137589p

No Pets Allowed



