421 E Kaley St Rear

Amenities
Unit Rear Available 12/01/19 Cozy cottage near downtown - Property Id: 137589
*Do not submit application before viewing the cottage
*The #1 question we get: Can I view the cottage?
*Answer: Only people who fill out pre-screening questions on turbotenant.com OR submit answers to the following questions:
1) Do you make at least $2100 a month before tax?
2) Do you smoke?
3) Will you consent to a background check?
4) Do you have a pet?
4) Have you been evicted?
One of a kind small cottage in the rear of beautiful home. Why rent a room when you can have privacy as well as comfort?
-No shared space
-A/C and Heat
-Near park, shopping, church, hospital, SODO
-In sought after Delaney Park
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from downtown, quick access to I4 and 408.
Qualification:
-Background check
-Employment verification
-No prior eviction
-Must keep property clean and tidy
-No pets, no smoking (not even outside), No drugs
-This is a small cottage so only one person is allowed to live in there
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137589p
No Pets Allowed
