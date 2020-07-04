All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
421 E Kaley St Rear
421 E Kaley St Rear

421 Kaley Street · No Longer Available
Location

421 Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit Rear Available 12/01/19 Cozy cottage near downtown - Property Id: 137589

*Do not submit application before viewing the cottage
*The #1 question we get: Can I view the cottage?
*Answer: Only people who fill out pre-screening questions on turbotenant.com OR submit answers to the following questions:
1) Do you make at least $2100 a month before tax?
2) Do you smoke?
3) Will you consent to a background check?
4) Do you have a pet?
4) Have you been evicted?

One of a kind small cottage in the rear of beautiful home. Why rent a room when you can have privacy as well as comfort?
-No shared space
-A/C and Heat
-Near park, shopping, church, hospital, SODO
-In sought after Delaney Park

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from downtown, quick access to I4 and 408.

Qualification:
-Background check
-Employment verification
-No prior eviction
-Must keep property clean and tidy
-No pets, no smoking (not even outside), No drugs
-This is a small cottage so only one person is allowed to live in there
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137589p
Property Id 137589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5316190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 E Kaley St Rear have any available units?
421 E Kaley St Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 E Kaley St Rear have?
Some of 421 E Kaley St Rear's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 E Kaley St Rear currently offering any rent specials?
421 E Kaley St Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 E Kaley St Rear pet-friendly?
No, 421 E Kaley St Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 421 E Kaley St Rear offer parking?
No, 421 E Kaley St Rear does not offer parking.
Does 421 E Kaley St Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 E Kaley St Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 E Kaley St Rear have a pool?
No, 421 E Kaley St Rear does not have a pool.
Does 421 E Kaley St Rear have accessible units?
No, 421 E Kaley St Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 421 E Kaley St Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 E Kaley St Rear does not have units with dishwashers.

