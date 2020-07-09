All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

4206 Eastgate Dr

4206 Eastgate Drive · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4206 Eastgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,310

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Offering one, two, and three bedroom mid-rise apartment homes adjacent to the Millenia Mall. Brand new apartment homes feature granite countertops, wood-like luxury vinyl flooring, modern cabinetry, walk-in closets, stainless steel finish appliances and a full-size washer and dryer set. Community amenities include a private parking garage, entertainment-centered clubhouse, business center with conference room, parcel acceptance room, entertainment room with gaming tables, wifi access, fitness center with cardio and TRX equipment, bicycle storage, outdoor dining and a Zen courtyard with a fireside lounge and waterfall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Eastgate Dr have any available units?
4206 Eastgate Dr has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Eastgate Dr have?
Some of 4206 Eastgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Eastgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Eastgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Eastgate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4206 Eastgate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4206 Eastgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4206 Eastgate Dr offers parking.
Does 4206 Eastgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4206 Eastgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Eastgate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4206 Eastgate Dr has a pool.
Does 4206 Eastgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 4206 Eastgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Eastgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 Eastgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
