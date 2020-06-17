4021 Versailles Dr. Unit F

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - 2 Bed 2 Bath

1,183 sq. ft.

Ground Level Apartment

Community pool

Tennis court

Playground

Gated Community

Dog recreation area

Washer and Dryer include

Pet friendly



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



(RLNE4854385)