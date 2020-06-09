3954 Atrium Drive #U-7

All apartments in Orlando
Location

3954 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3954 Atrium Drive Orlando, FL 32822 - Deposit $995. Monthly Rent $995. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located in a highly sought after country club community. This unit features large open living space with a private patio and comfortable bedrooms. Community features 24 hour manned security, golf course, restaurant, community pools, and a fitness center.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Ventura
Middle Jackson
High - Colonial
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- Get on FL-408 E from E Anderson St Follow FL-408 E to FL-551 S/S Goldenrod Rd in Azalea Park. Take exit 16 from FL-408 E Follow FL-551 S/S Goldenrod Rd, Curry Ford Rd and Woodgate Blvd to Atrium Dr in Orlando

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE4327277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

