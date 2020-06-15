All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05

3719 South Lake Orlando Parkway · (407) 443-2218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3719 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
internet access
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Ashley Court - Just Reduced!!! Great 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo located in a well maintained quiet community.

Home offers an open layout with living room leading into your screened in patio area. Your kitchen offers solid wood cabinets and granite counters with matching stainless steel appliances. Quaint dining room area with a bar counter for extra seating. Fully tiled common areas with the bedrooms offering carpeting. Unit offers a washer and dryer storage room. Master has a walk-in closet!

This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.

Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!

Requires:
$50.00 application fee
HOA Approval required
$100 Admin Fee if approved

Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
Financials: 2.5x times the rent

Please contact Victor Martinez 407-443-2218
Email: Victor@rentprosper.com

Community offers free services with Spectrum:
Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)
Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).

(RLNE4786809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have any available units?
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have?
Some of 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 currently offering any rent specials?
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 pet-friendly?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 offer parking?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 does not offer parking.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have a pool?
Yes, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 has a pool.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have accessible units?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 does not have units with dishwashers.
