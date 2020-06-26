350 S. Osceola Avenue #4

Amenities
2/2.5 Condo In Osceola Brownstones Condominium Community - Description: Downtown Orlando Brownstone with private rooftop patio and 2-car garage now available! 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath multi-level brownstone has hardwood flooring in the living room, tiled surfaces in the bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer HVAC, full sized washer and dryer, and more. Walking distance to Lake Eola, Thornton Park and local restaurants & bars and easy access to I-4 and 408. 1696 sq ft of gross living area according to public records. Separate HOA application/approval also required. Call or e-mail now for more information and appointment!
Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224
amy@wmgi.net
View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com
(RLNE4894196)