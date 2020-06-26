350 S. Osceola Avenue #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2/2.5 Condo In Osceola Brownstones Condominium Community - Description: Downtown Orlando Brownstone with private rooftop patio and 2-car garage now available! 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath multi-level brownstone has hardwood flooring in the living room, tiled surfaces in the bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer HVAC, full sized washer and dryer, and more. Walking distance to Lake Eola, Thornton Park and local restaurants & bars and easy access to I-4 and 408. 1696 sq ft of gross living area according to public records. Separate HOA application/approval also required. Call or e-mail now for more information and appointment!



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224

amy@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



(RLNE4894196)