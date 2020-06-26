All apartments in Orlando
350 S. Osceola Avenue #4
350 S. Osceola Avenue #4

350 S Osceola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

350 S Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/2.5 Condo In Osceola Brownstones Condominium Community - Description: Downtown Orlando Brownstone with private rooftop patio and 2-car garage now available! 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath multi-level brownstone has hardwood flooring in the living room, tiled surfaces in the bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer HVAC, full sized washer and dryer, and more. Walking distance to Lake Eola, Thornton Park and local restaurants & bars and easy access to I-4 and 408. 1696 sq ft of gross living area according to public records. Separate HOA application/approval also required. Call or e-mail now for more information and appointment!

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224
amy@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4894196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have any available units?
350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have?
Some of 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 currently offering any rent specials?
350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 pet-friendly?
No, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 offer parking?
Yes, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 offers parking.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have a pool?
No, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 does not have a pool.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have accessible units?
No, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
