Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange Available 08/15/19 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home for Rent at 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orlando FL. 32801 - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Single Family Home at 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orlando, FL 32801. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Beautiful home located in downtown Orlando (Lake Cherokee). Walking distance to downtown, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, Amway Center, Sunrail, and hospitals. Colonial home with updated appliances and kitchen with travertine counter tops; fully updated master bath with Jacuzzi tub, hard wood flooring. This home has 4 bedrooms plus an office. Beautiful fully fenced back yard with deck, fire pit and large oaks. Call to schedule a showing. Pets allowed; Lawn Maintenance included; Mother-in-law house in back not included.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Anderson Street East of Orange Avenue; Right onto Delaney Avenue; Left onto Ponce Del Leon Place



(RLNE4188191)