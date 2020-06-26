All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange

331 Ponce De Leon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

331 Ponce De Leon Place, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange Available 08/15/19 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home for Rent at 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orlando FL. 32801 - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Single Family Home at 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orlando, FL 32801. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Beautiful home located in downtown Orlando (Lake Cherokee). Walking distance to downtown, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, Amway Center, Sunrail, and hospitals. Colonial home with updated appliances and kitchen with travertine counter tops; fully updated master bath with Jacuzzi tub, hard wood flooring. This home has 4 bedrooms plus an office. Beautiful fully fenced back yard with deck, fire pit and large oaks. Call to schedule a showing. Pets allowed; Lawn Maintenance included; Mother-in-law house in back not included.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Anderson Street East of Orange Avenue; Right onto Delaney Avenue; Left onto Ponce Del Leon Place

(RLNE4188191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange have any available units?
331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange have?
Some of 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange currently offering any rent specials?
331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange is pet friendly.
Does 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange offer parking?
No, 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange does not offer parking.
Does 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange have a pool?
No, 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange does not have a pool.
Does 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange have accessible units?
No, 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Ponce De Leon Place Orange has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach