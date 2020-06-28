All apartments in Orlando
3234 S Semoran Blvd Unit 21

3234 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3234 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
WIMBLEDON PARK CONDO - PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR DECEMBER 2019

~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION, & RESERVE IT NOW~

AUTOMATED SCHEDULING SYSTEM by calling (407) 456-8499.
Gated Community! Well maintained, quiet community with amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, pool, large clubhouse, and dedicated parking spaces. Second-floor unit. This home features large bedrooms and 1 full bath. Open concept great room for your living and dining spaces. Slider doors lead out to a screened balcony perfect for enjoyment and extra storage. Nice view of the large, grassy open space. These buildings are solid block construction. Great school district. Wimbledon is in close proximity to the airport and a short drive to 408 and 528.

DIRECTIONS: From Semoran Blvd you drive through gate and head to the far back left corner and look for building 3234. The unit 21 is located on the second floor.

IMPORTANT: Please review strict qualifications and requirements before making the application; http://www.estatebrokersllc.com/tenant/

*PET & ANIMAL POLICY:
All animals must be submitted through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Q1XSz05SeKeO

IMPORTANT ANIMAL POLICY INFO: If you have animals, this step must be completed and submitted through the above link within 48 hours, from the time the applicant has made an application. This step must be completed to avoid delays or having your application passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review; by the property owner, owner attorney, owners insurance, and/ or against association rules and regulations.

*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community may require an additional application to move-in. All application fees to associations are reimbursed upon move-in*

*CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.

*All information is subject to change*

(RLNE3319505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

