3234 S Semoran Blvd Unit 21

Gated Community! Well maintained, quiet community with amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, pool, large clubhouse, and dedicated parking spaces. Second-floor unit. This home features large bedrooms and 1 full bath. Open concept great room for your living and dining spaces. Slider doors lead out to a screened balcony perfect for enjoyment and extra storage. Nice view of the large, grassy open space. These buildings are solid block construction. Great school district. Wimbledon is in close proximity to the airport and a short drive to 408 and 528.



DIRECTIONS: From Semoran Blvd you drive through gate and head to the far back left corner and look for building 3234. The unit 21 is located on the second floor.



IMPORTANT: Please review strict qualifications and requirements before making the application; http://www.estatebrokersllc.com/tenant/



