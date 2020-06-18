All apartments in Orlando
3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD

3226 Greenwich Village Boulevard · (813) 716-1969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3226 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Call Us Today! Location! Location! Location! Discover a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of nature with the convenience of urban living. This second floor, 1/1 condo comes with a 1 car garage. The Hamptons community also features a 24hr. security manned controlled entrance and vigilance service. An amazing outdoor park area with a charming centerpiece gazebo lakeside, full indoor climate-controlled Basketball/volleyball court, two swimming pools with spas with barbecue grills and picnic tables. A state of art Fitness Center Facility including brand new weight lifting equipment, treadmills with video viewing and children's play area. On site marketplace for convenient shopping and Banking ATM facility. Luxurious clubhouse facility with wide-screen TV and Billiard table. Resident business center with wireless high-speed internet access. An amazing paved nature/jogging trail area. With all that The Hamptons has to offer you can make this more than just a home. Call Us Today for a viewing. All Applicants must pass background check! Available June 16, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
