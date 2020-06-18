3226 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Call Us Today! Location! Location! Location! Discover a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of nature with the convenience of urban living. This second floor, 1/1 condo comes with a 1 car garage. The Hamptons community also features a 24hr. security manned controlled entrance and vigilance service. An amazing outdoor park area with a charming centerpiece gazebo lakeside, full indoor climate-controlled Basketball/volleyball court, two swimming pools with spas with barbecue grills and picnic tables. A state of art Fitness Center Facility including brand new weight lifting equipment, treadmills with video viewing and children's play area. On site marketplace for convenient shopping and Banking ATM facility. Luxurious clubhouse facility with wide-screen TV and Billiard table. Resident business center with wireless high-speed internet access. An amazing paved nature/jogging trail area. With all that The Hamptons has to offer you can make this more than just a home. Call Us Today for a viewing. All Applicants must pass background check! Available June 16, 2020.