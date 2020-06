Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Condo Near Baldwin Park - Central location, minutes from Baldwin Park. 2nd floor condo that overlooks the pool. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, tile, and black appliances. Large screened balcony. Two pools and fitness center.



HOA app fee is $100 PER ADULT. Review process is 10 business days and includes interview with two board members.



Application fee is $75.00 per person over the age of 18.



(RLNE4994280)