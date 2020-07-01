All apartments in Orlando
3001 S Semoran Blvd

3001 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
yoga
Huge 1 Bedroom near Pool - Property Id: 248830

You wont want to miss the opportunity of reserving our last 1 bedroom on the Milan floor plan at this price and steps away from the pool! Imaging yourself on the hot days of Florida submerging on cool and and refreshing pool without having to pay extra for a pool pass somewhere else.

Our community also have incredible amenities waiting for you such as:

24-hour Fitness Center and Yoga Room
Playground
2 Pools
Pet Park
Car Wash
Amazon Hub
Pier
Picnic Areas
Grill along lake
Pool table
Resident Events

we have a huge 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit left at an excellent price. It has a beautiful kitchen with all the appliances including W/D inside the unit, a dinning and living room with a balcony in top floor. it also has a big walk in closet and bedroom!

Come, apply and reserve your next apartment before someone else does our current specials are 50% OFF application fee, and one month FREE of rent!

Come see Maria at the leasing office
3211 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, Fl, 32822
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248830
Property Id 248830

(RLNE5658593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 S Semoran Blvd have any available units?
3001 S Semoran Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 S Semoran Blvd have?
Some of 3001 S Semoran Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 S Semoran Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3001 S Semoran Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 S Semoran Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 S Semoran Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3001 S Semoran Blvd offer parking?
No, 3001 S Semoran Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3001 S Semoran Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 S Semoran Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 S Semoran Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3001 S Semoran Blvd has a pool.
Does 3001 S Semoran Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3001 S Semoran Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 S Semoran Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 S Semoran Blvd has units with dishwashers.

