3001 S Semoran Blvd

Amenities
Huge 1 Bedroom near Pool - Property Id: 248830
You wont want to miss the opportunity of reserving our last 1 bedroom on the Milan floor plan at this price and steps away from the pool! Imaging yourself on the hot days of Florida submerging on cool and and refreshing pool without having to pay extra for a pool pass somewhere else.
Our community also have incredible amenities waiting for you such as:
24-hour Fitness Center and Yoga Room
Playground
2 Pools
Pet Park
Car Wash
Amazon Hub
Pier
Picnic Areas
Grill along lake
Pool table
Resident Events
we have a huge 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit left at an excellent price. It has a beautiful kitchen with all the appliances including W/D inside the unit, a dinning and living room with a balcony in top floor. it also has a big walk in closet and bedroom!
Come, apply and reserve your next apartment before someone else does our current specials are 50% OFF application fee, and one month FREE of rent!
Come see Maria at the leasing office
3211 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, Fl, 32822
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248830
Property Id 248830
(RLNE5658593)