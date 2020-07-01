3001 S Semoran Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill yoga

Huge 1 Bedroom near Pool - Property Id: 248830



You wont want to miss the opportunity of reserving our last 1 bedroom on the Milan floor plan at this price and steps away from the pool! Imaging yourself on the hot days of Florida submerging on cool and and refreshing pool without having to pay extra for a pool pass somewhere else.



Our community also have incredible amenities waiting for you such as:



24-hour Fitness Center and Yoga Room

Playground

2 Pools

Pet Park

Car Wash

Amazon Hub

Pier

Picnic Areas

Grill along lake

Pool table

Resident Events



we have a huge 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit left at an excellent price. It has a beautiful kitchen with all the appliances including W/D inside the unit, a dinning and living room with a balcony in top floor. it also has a big walk in closet and bedroom!



Come, apply and reserve your next apartment before someone else does our current specials are 50% OFF application fee, and one month FREE of rent!



Come see Maria at the leasing office

3211 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, Fl, 32822

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248830

