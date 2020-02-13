300 E SOUTH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill

Gated community with a beautiful oversize pool, community gas, and charcoal grills, 24 hour fitness center and more! Don't miss this opportunity to live in downtown at such an affordable price. Walking distance to Lake Eola, Bars, Shops, Restaurants, Publix , and even Dr. Phillips Art Performance Center!



1 bedroom/1 bath in the Grande Complex, located on north side comes with a large walk-in closet, big bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, new A/C air conditioning equipment, new window blinds, new faucet, and one free covered parking space, possible with an extra parking space at $120/month. No pets allowed