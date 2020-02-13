All apartments in Orlando
Location

300 E South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gated community with a beautiful oversize pool, community gas, and charcoal grills, 24 hour fitness center and more! Don't miss this opportunity to live in downtown at such an affordable price. Walking distance to Lake Eola, Bars, Shops, Restaurants, Publix , and even Dr. Phillips Art Performance Center!

1 bedroom/1 bath in the Grande Complex, located on north side comes with a large walk-in closet, big bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, new A/C air conditioning equipment, new window blinds, new faucet, and one free covered parking space, possible with an extra parking space at $120/month. No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

