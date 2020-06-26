All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

2984 Plaza Terrace Dr.

2984 Plaza Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2984 Plaza Terrace Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
- ** PENDING!!** 2/2 2nd floor unit with tile and new carpet throughout. Nice big private balcony. 32803 is one of the most in demand zip codes in Central Florida. This community is a best kept secret. Fitness center, two pools and a clubhouse are part of the recreation facilities. Garden style community in award winning Audubon Park. Sought after Winter Park school district and just a walk to the Audubon Park Garden District shopping and entertainment. This community has a fantastic LAKEVIEW and you can see the downtown city skylight from the pool deck. This unit has been babied! Reserved parking and ample guest parking. Water is included in rental rate. 1 small pet allowed with pet fee and deposit.

(RLNE4966675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. have any available units?
2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. have?
Some of 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. offers parking.
Does 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. has a pool.
Does 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2984 Plaza Terrace Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
