Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2916 E. Washington Street

2916 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2916 E. Washington Street Available 11/11/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Half Bath New Town Home Downtown Orlando - Welcome home to the Milk District! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living/dining area great for entertaining features amazing hardwood flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. LOVELY French doors open to a BEAUTIFUL fire pit in the back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from downtown! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from I4, 408, local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

Lawn Care included!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE2094539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 E. Washington Street have any available units?
2916 E. Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 E. Washington Street have?
Some of 2916 E. Washington Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 E. Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 E. Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 E. Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 E. Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 2916 E. Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 2916 E. Washington Street offers parking.
Does 2916 E. Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 E. Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 E. Washington Street have a pool?
No, 2916 E. Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 2916 E. Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 E. Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 E. Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 E. Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.

