2916 E. Washington Street Available 11/11/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Half Bath New Town Home Downtown Orlando - Welcome home to the Milk District! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living/dining area great for entertaining features amazing hardwood flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. LOVELY French doors open to a BEAUTIFUL fire pit in the back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from downtown! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from I4, 408, local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



Lawn Care included!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE2094539)