2835 Upper Park Road

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly remodeled 2/2.5 plus loft and a 2 car garage townhome in desirable Baldwin Park is available now! The community features a pool, fitness center, walking trails, biking trails and dog park and has a downtown area with shops and restaurants. This beautiful home impresses the moment you walk in to the large living room, with newly installed hardwood floors, carpets and fresh paint. The large kitchen has upgraded 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample counter and cabinet space and a large walk in pantry. The back entrance leads into a courtyard and out to the 2 car garage. A half bath is located on the first floor for convenience. The second floor features two bedrooms, a large master walk-in closet, and a loft bonus room/office plus two full baths. New carpet installed on the second floor. Baldwin Park community is centrally located to shopping and entertainment. Small Pets will be considered (Under 30 lbs).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.