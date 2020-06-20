All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2835 Upper Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2835 Upper Park Road
Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:04 PM

2835 Upper Park Road

2835 Upper Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2835 Upper Park Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly remodeled 2/2.5 plus loft and a 2 car garage townhome in desirable Baldwin Park is available now! The community features a pool, fitness center, walking trails, biking trails and dog park and has a downtown area with shops and restaurants. This beautiful home impresses the moment you walk in to the large living room, with newly installed hardwood floors, carpets and fresh paint. The large kitchen has upgraded 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample counter and cabinet space and a large walk in pantry. The back entrance leads into a courtyard and out to the 2 car garage. A half bath is located on the first floor for convenience. The second floor features two bedrooms, a large master walk-in closet, and a loft bonus room/office plus two full baths. New carpet installed on the second floor. Baldwin Park community is centrally located to shopping and entertainment. Small Pets will be considered (Under 30 lbs).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Upper Park Road have any available units?
2835 Upper Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Upper Park Road have?
Some of 2835 Upper Park Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Upper Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Upper Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Upper Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Upper Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Upper Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 2835 Upper Park Road offers parking.
Does 2835 Upper Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Upper Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Upper Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 2835 Upper Park Road has a pool.
Does 2835 Upper Park Road have accessible units?
No, 2835 Upper Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Upper Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Upper Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach