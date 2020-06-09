All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

282 Dubsdread Circle

282 Dubsdread Circle · (321) 397-2528
Location

282 Dubsdread Circle, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 282 Dubsdread Circle · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 SFH Dubsdread/Orlando/Edgewater area - This 3/2 SFH has 1482 sqft of living space. It is an old style home, with raised real wood floors. It has a small kitchen, living space/dining area, a cute glass enclosed porch, single car garage. Located in College Park, minutes from Downtown Orlando. No HOA. Has new roof, new high efficiency AC/Heat,

Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footage and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals. Pictures are presented to give a general idea of the floor plan. Wall colors may change.

(RLNE5655485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Dubsdread Circle have any available units?
282 Dubsdread Circle has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 Dubsdread Circle have?
Some of 282 Dubsdread Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Dubsdread Circle currently offering any rent specials?
282 Dubsdread Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Dubsdread Circle pet-friendly?
No, 282 Dubsdread Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 282 Dubsdread Circle offer parking?
Yes, 282 Dubsdread Circle does offer parking.
Does 282 Dubsdread Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Dubsdread Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Dubsdread Circle have a pool?
No, 282 Dubsdread Circle does not have a pool.
Does 282 Dubsdread Circle have accessible units?
No, 282 Dubsdread Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Dubsdread Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Dubsdread Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
