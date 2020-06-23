All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2623 Elizabeth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2623 Elizabeth Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

2623 Elizabeth Avenue

2623 Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2623 Elizabeth Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2/1.5 Home In College Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath single family home in College Park is just a few blocks east of Edgewater Drive and Princeton Elementary School, and few minutes west of I-4 Princeton ramp. The home includes living room, dining room and Florida room. Extra storage area is located in the back of the driveway along with a large backyard. Walking/biking distance to local shops, Publix, Starbucks, Foxtail, Suds World Laundry, Orange Cycle and Davids World Cycle. Also near local restaurants, including Outpost, Graffiti Junction, Rusteak, Armandos, Adriaticos, Jades Sushi and more! According to public records, this house has 1,930 total square feet, with 1,308 heated square feet.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE5485605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Elizabeth Avenue have any available units?
2623 Elizabeth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2623 Elizabeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Elizabeth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Elizabeth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Elizabeth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2623 Elizabeth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Elizabeth Avenue offers parking.
Does 2623 Elizabeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Elizabeth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Elizabeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2623 Elizabeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Elizabeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2623 Elizabeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Elizabeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 Elizabeth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Elizabeth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 Elizabeth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach