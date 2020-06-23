2623 Elizabeth Avenue

Amenities

2/1.5 Home In College Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath single family home in College Park is just a few blocks east of Edgewater Drive and Princeton Elementary School, and few minutes west of I-4 Princeton ramp. The home includes living room, dining room and Florida room. Extra storage area is located in the back of the driveway along with a large backyard. Walking/biking distance to local shops, Publix, Starbucks, Foxtail, Suds World Laundry, Orange Cycle and Davids World Cycle. Also near local restaurants, including Outpost, Graffiti Junction, Rusteak, Armandos, Adriaticos, Jades Sushi and more! According to public records, this house has 1,930 total square feet, with 1,308 heated square feet.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE5485605)