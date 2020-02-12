2528 E. Washington Street #202

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - This home is located just minutes from the Milk District, Downtown Orlando, local shops, restaurants and more. This home features updated appliances, plenty of cabinet space and washer/dryer in unit! The home also features brand new interior paint, wood laminate flooring and granite counter tops. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Schools are zoned for Lake Como Elementary, Lake Como Middle School and Edgewater High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4666636)