2528 E. Washington Street #202
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2528 E. Washington Street #202

2528 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - This home is located just minutes from the Milk District, Downtown Orlando, local shops, restaurants and more. This home features updated appliances, plenty of cabinet space and washer/dryer in unit! The home also features brand new interior paint, wood laminate flooring and granite counter tops. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Schools are zoned for Lake Como Elementary, Lake Como Middle School and Edgewater High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4666636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

