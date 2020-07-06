All apartments in Orlando
2502 Betty St
2502 Betty St

2502 Betty Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Betty Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Coytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
In the heart of Everything and cute as a button. This amazing cottage features, beautiful original wood floors, crown molding, spacious bedrooms, and large living areas. The roof was replaced in 2012, the plumbing and electrical were updated in 2010. The home was painted in side and out in 2016. The fenced back yard features a large covered patio, a huge sitting area complete with fire pit. This gem is zoned for Audubon Elementary, Glenridge Middle and Winter Park High.

Listing Courtesy Of BHHS FLORIDA REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Betty St have any available units?
2502 Betty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Betty St have?
Some of 2502 Betty St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Betty St currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Betty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Betty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Betty St is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Betty St offer parking?
No, 2502 Betty St does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Betty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Betty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Betty St have a pool?
No, 2502 Betty St does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Betty St have accessible units?
No, 2502 Betty St does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Betty St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Betty St does not have units with dishwashers.
