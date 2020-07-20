All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2415 OAK PARK WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2415 OAK PARK WAY
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:05 AM

2415 OAK PARK WAY

2415 Oak Park Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Frederica
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2415 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR, CORNER UNIT, COZY CONDO!! This one bedroom condo has one full bathroom and one half bath for guests! The unit boasts an open and optimized floor plan, two big closets in the master bedroom, has ceramic tile throughout, HUGE enclosed private PATIO, and NEW PAINT in the common areas. The kitchen has STAINLESS STEEL appliances and the master bathroom has JACUZZI tub! The Lakeview community offers a sparkling pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis courts, beautiful oak tree canopies and lots of sidewalks for walking or running nearby. Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, Lynx bus stops, and just minutes from the airport and downtown Orlando. Schedule a showing today! Washer Dryer in unit. RENT INCLUDES WATER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 OAK PARK WAY have any available units?
2415 OAK PARK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 OAK PARK WAY have?
Some of 2415 OAK PARK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 OAK PARK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2415 OAK PARK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 OAK PARK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2415 OAK PARK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2415 OAK PARK WAY offer parking?
No, 2415 OAK PARK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2415 OAK PARK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 OAK PARK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 OAK PARK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2415 OAK PARK WAY has a pool.
Does 2415 OAK PARK WAY have accessible units?
No, 2415 OAK PARK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 OAK PARK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 OAK PARK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach