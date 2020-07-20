2415 OAK PARK WAY

Amenities

FIRST FLOOR, CORNER UNIT, COZY CONDO!! This one bedroom condo has one full bathroom and one half bath for guests! The unit boasts an open and optimized floor plan, two big closets in the master bedroom, has ceramic tile throughout, HUGE enclosed private PATIO, and NEW PAINT in the common areas. The kitchen has STAINLESS STEEL appliances and the master bathroom has JACUZZI tub! The Lakeview community offers a sparkling pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis courts, beautiful oak tree canopies and lots of sidewalks for walking or running nearby. Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, Lynx bus stops, and just minutes from the airport and downtown Orlando. Schedule a showing today! Washer Dryer in unit. RENT INCLUDES WATER!