Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

2373 Oak Park Way

2373 Oak Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

2373 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 2/2 is located in the friendly Community of Lake Federica. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and countertop microwave. Both bedrooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. The unit also has a private screened in porch and a laundry room with a washer dryer. Lake Federica is centrally located in the heart of Orlando, It's close to the Orlando Airport, major highways and minutes from downtown!!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2373 Oak Park Way have any available units?
2373 Oak Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2373 Oak Park Way have?
Some of 2373 Oak Park Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2373 Oak Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
2373 Oak Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2373 Oak Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2373 Oak Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 2373 Oak Park Way offer parking?
No, 2373 Oak Park Way does not offer parking.
Does 2373 Oak Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2373 Oak Park Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2373 Oak Park Way have a pool?
No, 2373 Oak Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 2373 Oak Park Way have accessible units?
No, 2373 Oak Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2373 Oak Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2373 Oak Park Way has units with dishwashers.
