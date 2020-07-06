All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

2316 Grand Central Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Resort Style living in a convenient location** Beautiful townhome near Millinia mall ** 3 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage** Close to I-4, business, shopping and more, very desirable area** Located minutes from I-4 behind the Mall of Millenia. Includes: Two Car Garage Attached, Gourmet Kitchen with Black appliances and Walnut 42 inch cabinetry, indoor washer/dryer, screened lanai, ceramictile and more. Security Guard Gated and loaded with ammenities convenience store and pool behind the gates... please call office for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have any available units?
2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have?
Some of 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
