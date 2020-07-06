2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Resort Style living in a convenient location** Beautiful townhome near Millinia mall ** 3 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage** Close to I-4, business, shopping and more, very desirable area** Located minutes from I-4 behind the Mall of Millenia. Includes: Two Car Garage Attached, Gourmet Kitchen with Black appliances and Walnut 42 inch cabinetry, indoor washer/dryer, screened lanai, ceramictile and more. Security Guard Gated and loaded with ammenities convenience store and pool behind the gates... please call office for showing