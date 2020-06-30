All apartments in Orlando
Location

2074 Shaw Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Lovely Baldwin Park home ready for move in! Enjoy all the Baldwin Park has to offer with community pools and parks, walk to the retail center or Audubon Park garden district for fantastic restaurants and shopping. This home is in pristine condition and offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining areas. The large Kitchen hosts lots of cabinetry, an eat in space and a butlers pantry. The Family room is off Kitchen and has lots of windows to bring in the light. Spacious downstairs Master Suite with large walk in closet & luxury bath. There are 2 bedrooms and double vanity bath upstairs with a loft area that has been previously used as a 4th bedroom, if so desired. Other features- new carpet downstairs, laundry room with washer and dryer & 2 car garage. Spectacular schools-Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle and Winter Park High. Landscaping service and other services included in rental fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 SHAW LANE have any available units?
2074 SHAW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2074 SHAW LANE have?
Some of 2074 SHAW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 SHAW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2074 SHAW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 SHAW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2074 SHAW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2074 SHAW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2074 SHAW LANE offers parking.
Does 2074 SHAW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2074 SHAW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 SHAW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2074 SHAW LANE has a pool.
Does 2074 SHAW LANE have accessible units?
No, 2074 SHAW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 SHAW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2074 SHAW LANE has units with dishwashers.

