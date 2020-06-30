2074 SHAW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Lovely Baldwin Park home ready for move in! Enjoy all the Baldwin Park has to offer with community pools and parks, walk to the retail center or Audubon Park garden district for fantastic restaurants and shopping. This home is in pristine condition and offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining areas. The large Kitchen hosts lots of cabinetry, an eat in space and a butlers pantry. The Family room is off Kitchen and has lots of windows to bring in the light. Spacious downstairs Master Suite with large walk in closet & luxury bath. There are 2 bedrooms and double vanity bath upstairs with a loft area that has been previously used as a 4th bedroom, if so desired. Other features- new carpet downstairs, laundry room with washer and dryer & 2 car garage. Spectacular schools-Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle and Winter Park High. Landscaping service and other services included in rental fee.