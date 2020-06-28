1966 Meeting Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool garage internet access

Fabulous garage apartment located in the prestigious Baldwin Park neighborhood. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large bedroom with a big walk-in closet, bath with tub/shower and washer and dryer included. There is a private entrance from the alley, next to the garage. This is the garage apt. of a town-home that faces a park and is close to the community pool, fitness centers and plenty of shopping just within walking distance. Utilities and Internet are included in the rent! Tenant will have no access to the main house, courtyard and garage. Tenant will use street parking. Please call us today at 407-766-9353 to schedule a walk through appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 8/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.