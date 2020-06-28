All apartments in Orlando
1966 Meeting Place
1966 Meeting Place

1966 Meeting Place · (407) 329-3791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1966 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fabulous garage apartment located in the prestigious Baldwin Park neighborhood. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large bedroom with a big walk-in closet, bath with tub/shower and washer and dryer included. There is a private entrance from the alley, next to the garage. This is the garage apt. of a town-home that faces a park and is close to the community pool, fitness centers and plenty of shopping just within walking distance. Utilities and Internet are included in the rent! Tenant will have no access to the main house, courtyard and garage. Tenant will use street parking. Please call us today at 407-766-9353 to schedule a walk through appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Meeting Place have any available units?
1966 Meeting Place has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 Meeting Place have?
Some of 1966 Meeting Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Meeting Place currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Meeting Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Meeting Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1966 Meeting Place is pet friendly.
Does 1966 Meeting Place offer parking?
Yes, 1966 Meeting Place offers parking.
Does 1966 Meeting Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1966 Meeting Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Meeting Place have a pool?
Yes, 1966 Meeting Place has a pool.
Does 1966 Meeting Place have accessible units?
No, 1966 Meeting Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Meeting Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 Meeting Place does not have units with dishwashers.
