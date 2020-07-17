1614 CUMBIE AVENUE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. New construction HOME in the desirable College Park neighborhood. This beautiful two story townhome has 3 FULL MASTER SUITES! One bedroom on the first level and the other two are on the second floor. A large and spacious open floor living room/kitchen/dinette combo! 42' bright wh cabinets, beautiful quartz counter tops & stainless appliances. Hardwood style floor in the entire first level and bathrooms new carpet in bedrooms. Bright WH vanity cabinets with Quartz counter in all bathrooms. Large bedrooms with walking closet and 9' ceilings. Out back you will be surprised to find your own FENCED in courtyard leading to your DOUBLE cars garage! Centrally located near shops, restaurants, businesses and I4. Home is close to up and coming packing district, Dr. Phillips Charities' planned 202-acre, $480 million neighborhood project at the intersection of Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail. Plans include a 27,000 sq ft state of the art YMCA and a 22,000 sq ft food hall with a microbrewery, restaurants, shops and more! Don't delay - it will sell quick! Call us today for more information.