Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

1614 CUMBIE AVENUE

1614 Cumbie Avenue · (407) 346-0318
Location

1614 Cumbie Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1723 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. New construction HOME in the desirable College Park neighborhood. This beautiful two story townhome has 3 FULL MASTER SUITES! One bedroom on the first level and the other two are on the second floor. A large and spacious open floor living room/kitchen/dinette combo! 42' bright wh cabinets, beautiful quartz counter tops & stainless appliances. Hardwood style floor in the entire first level and bathrooms new carpet in bedrooms. Bright WH vanity cabinets with Quartz counter in all bathrooms. Large bedrooms with walking closet and 9' ceilings. Out back you will be surprised to find your own FENCED in courtyard leading to your DOUBLE cars garage! Centrally located near shops, restaurants, businesses and I4. Home is close to up and coming packing district, Dr. Phillips Charities' planned 202-acre, $480 million neighborhood project at the intersection of Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail. Plans include a 27,000 sq ft state of the art YMCA and a 22,000 sq ft food hall with a microbrewery, restaurants, shops and more! Don't delay - it will sell quick! Call us today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE have any available units?
1614 CUMBIE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE have?
Some of 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1614 CUMBIE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 CUMBIE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
