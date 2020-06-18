All apartments in Orlando
1608 Tulane St

1608 Tulane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Tulane Street, Orlando, FL 32804
Princeton - Silverstar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Cute 3/2 House with Fenced Yard in College Park - This is a cute and updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home in College Park located just off Edgewater Drive on a scenic street.

This property features hardwood and ceramic tile flooring with carpet in bedrooms.

The floor-plan includes a spacious living room with original hardwood flooring with wood burning fireplace.

Just off the living room is the updated kitchen with dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave and there is a dining area nook just off the kitchen.

This property also features a family room/den with door leading to the back screened in patio.

The master bedroom is just off the family room and includes a walk-in closet with built-in shelving for organization and storage.

Off the living room there are two more bedrooms and a shared hall bath along with additional storage areas. Just off the kitchen there is a laundry/utility room with built- in storage shelves and closets along with a washer/dryer hookups with washer and dryer included.

This property also features a screened in back patio, a deck area that includes a jacuzzi, a large storage shed and spacious fenced backyard, a large driveway with plenty of parking space including a covered carport area.
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE4451094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Tulane St have any available units?
1608 Tulane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Tulane St have?
Some of 1608 Tulane St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Tulane St currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Tulane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Tulane St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Tulane St is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Tulane St offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Tulane St offers parking.
Does 1608 Tulane St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Tulane St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Tulane St have a pool?
No, 1608 Tulane St does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Tulane St have accessible units?
No, 1608 Tulane St does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Tulane St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Tulane St has units with dishwashers.
