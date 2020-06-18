1608 Tulane St

Amenities

Cute 3/2 House with Fenced Yard in College Park - This is a cute and updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home in College Park located just off Edgewater Drive on a scenic street.



This property features hardwood and ceramic tile flooring with carpet in bedrooms.



The floor-plan includes a spacious living room with original hardwood flooring with wood burning fireplace.



Just off the living room is the updated kitchen with dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave and there is a dining area nook just off the kitchen.



This property also features a family room/den with door leading to the back screened in patio.



The master bedroom is just off the family room and includes a walk-in closet with built-in shelving for organization and storage.



Off the living room there are two more bedrooms and a shared hall bath along with additional storage areas. Just off the kitchen there is a laundry/utility room with built- in storage shelves and closets along with a washer/dryer hookups with washer and dryer included.



This property also features a screened in back patio, a deck area that includes a jacuzzi, a large storage shed and spacious fenced backyard, a large driveway with plenty of parking space including a covered carport area.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.



