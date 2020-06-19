1518 Almond Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

IMMACULATE 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Baldwin Park! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL community of Baldwin Park! Features an open concept with wood and tile flooring downstairs and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring upstairs perfect for kids and pets. STUNNING kitchen features granite counter tops, matching black profile appliances and features a breakfast bar. It opens up into a nook that can act as a kid's play area or breakfast area for the family. First floor features a half bath.

The home provides a NEST Learning Thermostat. Ceiling fans in almost every room. Blinds on all windows. Master suite features STUNNING tray ceilings and a SPACIOUS walk-in closet. Master bathroom includes a separate shower/toilet and a garden tub. Oversized Washer and Dryer are included, conveniently located near the bedrooms. This cute backyard is perfect for small kids and pets. Two car garage and house have plenty of storage space. Alarm system available.



Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the High Park Pool and Playground. Easy access to Cady Way and Lake Baldwin Trail. "A" rated Winter Park and Baldwin Park schools. Amenities include clubhouse, 2 fitness rooms, 3 community pools, playgrounds, parks and lakes/ponds.



Conveniently located minutes from Baldwin Park City Center, local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Baldwin Park Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. Lawn Care Included. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5307987)