Last updated November 23 2019

1518 Almond Ave

1518 Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Almond Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
IMMACULATE 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Baldwin Park! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL community of Baldwin Park! Features an open concept with wood and tile flooring downstairs and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring upstairs perfect for kids and pets. STUNNING kitchen features granite counter tops, matching black profile appliances and features a breakfast bar. It opens up into a nook that can act as a kid's play area or breakfast area for the family. First floor features a half bath.
The home provides a NEST Learning Thermostat. Ceiling fans in almost every room. Blinds on all windows. Master suite features STUNNING tray ceilings and a SPACIOUS walk-in closet. Master bathroom includes a separate shower/toilet and a garden tub. Oversized Washer and Dryer are included, conveniently located near the bedrooms. This cute backyard is perfect for small kids and pets. Two car garage and house have plenty of storage space. Alarm system available.

Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the High Park Pool and Playground. Easy access to Cady Way and Lake Baldwin Trail. "A" rated Winter Park and Baldwin Park schools. Amenities include clubhouse, 2 fitness rooms, 3 community pools, playgrounds, parks and lakes/ponds.

Conveniently located minutes from Baldwin Park City Center, local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Baldwin Park Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. Lawn Care Included. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5307987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Almond Ave have any available units?
1518 Almond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Almond Ave have?
Some of 1518 Almond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Almond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Almond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Almond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Almond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Almond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Almond Ave offers parking.
Does 1518 Almond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Almond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Almond Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1518 Almond Ave has a pool.
Does 1518 Almond Ave have accessible units?
No, 1518 Almond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Almond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Almond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

