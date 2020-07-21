All apartments in Orlando
1501 E. Muriel Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1501 E. Muriel Street

1501 Muriel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1501 E. Muriel Street Orlando, FL 32806 - Deposit $1695. Monthly Rent $1695. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Gorgeous, newly updated 2/2 duplex in the SoDo area! Just south of downtown and close to restaurants, shopping, and all major highways. Easy maintenance wood-look tile throughout, with updated kitchen, bathrooms and paint. The spacious one car garage has laundry hookups for added convenience. Don't miss out, homes in this highly desired area don't last long!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Lawn Care Included!
Pest Control Service included!

Schools:
Middle Blankner
High - Boone
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

(RLNE5170062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 E. Muriel Street have any available units?
1501 E. Muriel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 E. Muriel Street have?
Some of 1501 E. Muriel Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 E. Muriel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1501 E. Muriel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 E. Muriel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 E. Muriel Street is pet friendly.
Does 1501 E. Muriel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1501 E. Muriel Street offers parking.
Does 1501 E. Muriel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 E. Muriel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 E. Muriel Street have a pool?
No, 1501 E. Muriel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1501 E. Muriel Street have accessible units?
No, 1501 E. Muriel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 E. Muriel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 E. Muriel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
