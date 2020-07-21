Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1501 E. Muriel Street Orlando, FL 32806 - Deposit $1695. Monthly Rent $1695. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Gorgeous, newly updated 2/2 duplex in the SoDo area! Just south of downtown and close to restaurants, shopping, and all major highways. Easy maintenance wood-look tile throughout, with updated kitchen, bathrooms and paint. The spacious one car garage has laundry hookups for added convenience. Don't miss out, homes in this highly desired area don't last long!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Lawn Care Included!

Pest Control Service included!



Schools:

Middle Blankner

High - Boone

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Pet Information-

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



(RLNE5170062)