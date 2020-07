Amenities

1/2 Duplex with private fenced in backyard and screened in patio. Laundry room with hook-ups. Long driveway for plenty of parking. Short walk to public transit, Minutes from the Orlando International Airport and Downtown. $1250.00/month, $1250.00 security deposit. Pet deposit is extra. There is a $50.00 application fee for each adult that will be living in the unit. Tenant is responsible for yard upkeep and utilities. Call or Text Beth at 407-267-8834 for an appointment.