Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

14088 Walcott Ave

14088 Walcott Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14088 Walcott Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Laureate Park Townhome-14088 Walcott Ave Orlando FL 32827 - This home is located in the impressive community of Laureate Park in Lake Nona (Medical City). Imagine biking or walking to work there are 44 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. Enjoy Laureate Parks Aquatic Center, Fitness Center and Restaurant (CANVAS) with the short walk from your home. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Townhome. First to open will be the resort-style Aquatic Center with two pools, features private cabanas, free form pool areas and five Jr. Olympic lap lanes.Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Townhome located in the new Laureate Park Medical area. Washer and Dryer are not included.

(RLNE3432431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14088 Walcott Ave have any available units?
14088 Walcott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14088 Walcott Ave have?
Some of 14088 Walcott Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14088 Walcott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14088 Walcott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14088 Walcott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14088 Walcott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14088 Walcott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14088 Walcott Ave offers parking.
Does 14088 Walcott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14088 Walcott Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14088 Walcott Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14088 Walcott Ave has a pool.
Does 14088 Walcott Ave have accessible units?
No, 14088 Walcott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14088 Walcott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14088 Walcott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

