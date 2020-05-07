Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Laureate Park Townhome-14088 Walcott Ave Orlando FL 32827 - This home is located in the impressive community of Laureate Park in Lake Nona (Medical City). Imagine biking or walking to work there are 44 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. Enjoy Laureate Parks Aquatic Center, Fitness Center and Restaurant (CANVAS) with the short walk from your home. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Townhome. First to open will be the resort-style Aquatic Center with two pools, features private cabanas, free form pool areas and five Jr. Olympic lap lanes.Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Townhome located in the new Laureate Park Medical area. Washer and Dryer are not included.



(RLNE3432431)