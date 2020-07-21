All apartments in Orlando
1402 W HARVARD STREET
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

1402 W HARVARD STREET

1402 W Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 W Harvard Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
media room
UPGRADED College Park Charmer. This beautiful three bedroom two full bath house is a must see! The house is located on a very secluded street with lots of trees and great neighbors. Walking distance from Starbucks, Restaurants, Ice Cream Parlor, trendy shops, play grounds, parks and lakes. A corner lot gives you even more privacy since there is only one neighbor. It features beautiful hard wood floors as well as tile throughout the house. It has three bedrooms and two full baths with double sinks, large kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, pantry, dining room, living room, family room, covered front porch, and covered back porch. The bathroom has been completely renovated with custom tile and lighting. New fans with remotes throughout the house. All rooms are freshly repainted. New Samsung washer and dryer, Siemens dishwasher, double oven range. Newer windows help to lower utility bill. Fenced in back yard for privacy, and there is also a shed on the property for storage. Property currently has a theater room which can stay if desired. Lawn service is also included. This house is One Of A Kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 W HARVARD STREET have any available units?
1402 W HARVARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 W HARVARD STREET have?
Some of 1402 W HARVARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 W HARVARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1402 W HARVARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 W HARVARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1402 W HARVARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1402 W HARVARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1402 W HARVARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1402 W HARVARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 W HARVARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 W HARVARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1402 W HARVARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1402 W HARVARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1402 W HARVARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 W HARVARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 W HARVARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
