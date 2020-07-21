1402 W HARVARD STREET

Amenities

UPGRADED College Park Charmer. This beautiful three bedroom two full bath house is a must see! The house is located on a very secluded street with lots of trees and great neighbors. Walking distance from Starbucks, Restaurants, Ice Cream Parlor, trendy shops, play grounds, parks and lakes. A corner lot gives you even more privacy since there is only one neighbor. It features beautiful hard wood floors as well as tile throughout the house. It has three bedrooms and two full baths with double sinks, large kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, pantry, dining room, living room, family room, covered front porch, and covered back porch. The bathroom has been completely renovated with custom tile and lighting. New fans with remotes throughout the house. All rooms are freshly repainted. New Samsung washer and dryer, Siemens dishwasher, double oven range. Newer windows help to lower utility bill. Fenced in back yard for privacy, and there is also a shed on the property for storage. Property currently has a theater room which can stay if desired. Lawn service is also included. This house is One Of A Kind.