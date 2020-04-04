All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

14 W Spruce St

14 Spruce Street · (407) 422-6783
Location

14 Spruce Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $250 Per Month Discount through Summer.

CUTE CUTE CUTE - COLLEGE PARK DUPLEX READY NOW!

Apply today for this beautifully updated duplex in the heart of quiet and charming College Park at www.rentinorangecounty.com. Amenities include:
Newer designer cabinets in kitchen;
Granite counter tops; newer appliances;
Updated kitchen and finishes in bathroom;
Over-sized inside laundry room, new lights, new paint, new carpet;
Fresh designer looks.
Lawn service included.
One car carport and side door.
Dining room includes sliding glass door that open to back porch and private, fenced, back yard.

* Rent will increase back to Market Rent of $1390 on Sept. 1, 2020.
Available Now.

Minutes to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, and College Park's many charming shops and restaurants.
Close to all major highways. Walk to Florida Hospital, area parks and more.
Local, polite and professional management with local owners.

Similar units available in College Park with examples of finishes can be seen on website: www.rentinorangecounty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 W Spruce St have any available units?
14 W Spruce St has a unit available for $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 W Spruce St have?
Some of 14 W Spruce St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 W Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
14 W Spruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 W Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 14 W Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14 W Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 14 W Spruce St does offer parking.
Does 14 W Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 W Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 W Spruce St have a pool?
No, 14 W Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 14 W Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 14 W Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 14 W Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 W Spruce St has units with dishwashers.
