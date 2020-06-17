All apartments in Orlando
13783 Benavente Ave.

13783 Benavente Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13783 Benavente Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in Medical City - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in Laureate Park Medical area. This townhouse offers 1776 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, two car garage, and a balcony off the master bedroom. Laureate Park at Lake Nona offers walking/biking trails, parks, pools, fitness center, restaurant, and shops. Rent includes basic internet and digital TV. Pets welcome bread restrictions apply.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $2095. Application Fee: $50 per person. Pet Fee: $150 Administration fee: $100.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE4704122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13783 Benavente Ave. have any available units?
13783 Benavente Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13783 Benavente Ave. have?
Some of 13783 Benavente Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13783 Benavente Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13783 Benavente Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13783 Benavente Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13783 Benavente Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 13783 Benavente Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13783 Benavente Ave. offers parking.
Does 13783 Benavente Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13783 Benavente Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13783 Benavente Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 13783 Benavente Ave. has a pool.
Does 13783 Benavente Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13783 Benavente Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13783 Benavente Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13783 Benavente Ave. has units with dishwashers.
