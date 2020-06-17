13783 Benavente Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in Medical City - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in Laureate Park Medical area. This townhouse offers 1776 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, two car garage, and a balcony off the master bedroom. Laureate Park at Lake Nona offers walking/biking trails, parks, pools, fitness center, restaurant, and shops. Rent includes basic internet and digital TV. Pets welcome bread restrictions apply.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



Security Deposit: $2095. Application Fee: $50 per person. Pet Fee: $150 Administration fee: $100.



