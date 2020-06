Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This beautiful home in Lake Nona has a private pool and spa, 3 car garage and access to all of the Community Amenities. Lawn/pool care included. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and high end front load washer/dryer.



1/1 garage apartment can be rented with main house for additional $1200/month. Washer. dryer, dishwasher and carpet. Main house tenants pay for utilities in garage apartment.

Small pets OK with pet fee.