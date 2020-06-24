Amenities

1353 Chatfield Place Available 04/06/19 1353 Chatfield Place Orlando, FL 32814 - 1353 Chatfield Place Orlando, FL 32814

Deposit $2495. Monthly Rent $2495. Available April 6th!



Contact Spencer for a private showing at 407-346-5743 or email JustinV@homevest.com



This Baldwin Park Home is steps from Publix, shops and restaurants along New Broad Street. The home features three stories, three bedrooms, three and 1 half bathrooms and a sizable second story porch.



The first floor offers a bright open foyer and a guest bedroom including an ensuite bathroom with shower and walk in closet. Beautiful wood stairs lead you to the second floor's spacious open floor-plan. The kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded appliances and enhanced wood cabinetry and crown molding. The dining space and family room have beautiful engineered hard wood floors, crown molding and wainscoting. The master suite and third bedroom are conveniently located on the third floor. The master suite features a spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sink vanity and a large walk in closet. The third bedroom also boasts beautiful wood floors, an ensuite bathroom with shower and the ideal amount of storage and closet space.



Enjoy all of the amenities of Baldwin Park living with their fitness centers, pools, tennis courts, walking trails and dog parks. Just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Orlando International Airport and Winter Park.



Pets under 25 lbs are permitted on a case by case basis. No cats.



Schools:

Elementary - Baldwin Park

Middle - Glenridge

High - Winter Park

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions-

Enter Baldwin Park at the New Broad Street entrance. Turn right onto Chatfield. Home on the left.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Pets under 25 lbs approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



Contact Spencer for a private showing at 407-346-5743 or JustinV@homevest.com.



No Cats Allowed



