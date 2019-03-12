All apartments in Orlando
13167 Granger Ave
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

13167 Granger Ave

13167 Granger Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13167 Granger Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
Orlando International Airport

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Lake Nona Luxury Rental Home Lawncare Included. - New 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Lake Nona Luxury Rental Home.

This home is nestled in a brand new walk friendly community with the garage attached to the rear of the home.

From the front door, you enter a conventional entry hall with a formal living room to the right, with the kitchen & family rooms to the rear with the stairs off to the left.

The Kitchen and Family Room are open concept with spacious 12 foot ceilings.

Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms, laundry room (appliances included). The Master Suite is located to the rear of the home with a ensuite and a large walk in closet.

Note that Lawncare is included with this home.

Application Fee=$50 per Adult, One Time Lease Admin=$125, Security Deposit=$2,500.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com.

Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.

John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker.

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Jon Gedge at 407-982-1989 or e-mail me at JonGedge@RPMSouthOrlando.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13167 Granger Ave have any available units?
13167 Granger Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 13167 Granger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13167 Granger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13167 Granger Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13167 Granger Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13167 Granger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13167 Granger Ave offers parking.
Does 13167 Granger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13167 Granger Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13167 Granger Ave have a pool?
No, 13167 Granger Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13167 Granger Ave have accessible units?
No, 13167 Granger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13167 Granger Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13167 Granger Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13167 Granger Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13167 Granger Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
