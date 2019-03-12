13167 Granger Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Lake Nona Luxury Rental Home Lawncare Included. - New 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Lake Nona Luxury Rental Home.



This home is nestled in a brand new walk friendly community with the garage attached to the rear of the home.



From the front door, you enter a conventional entry hall with a formal living room to the right, with the kitchen & family rooms to the rear with the stairs off to the left.



The Kitchen and Family Room are open concept with spacious 12 foot ceilings.



Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms, laundry room (appliances included). The Master Suite is located to the rear of the home with a ensuite and a large walk in closet.



Note that Lawncare is included with this home.



Application Fee=$50 per Adult, One Time Lease Admin=$125, Security Deposit=$2,500.



John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker.



If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Jon Gedge at 407-982-1989 or e-mail me at JonGedge@RPMSouthOrlando.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4921130)