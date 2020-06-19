All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13095 Lessing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13095 Lessing Avenue
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:20 PM

13095 Lessing Avenue

13095 Lessing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13095 Lessing Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come home to this beautiful like new 1/1 garage apartment in Laureate Park, conveniently located close to hospitals, schools, entertainment and restaurants. It has plenty of natural light and features stainless steel appliances, upgraded light fixtures, oversized cabinets, neutral colors throughout, and a stackable washer/dryer for your convenience. Utilities (Water, Power, Garbage, Basic Cable, Internet, Pest Control, Alarm Monitoring, and Lawn Care) are all included, so this is worry free living. One car parking space next to the front door (No Garage Space) and access to the community amenities is also included. This won't last! SET UP YOUR SHOWING APPOINTMENT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13095 Lessing Avenue have any available units?
13095 Lessing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13095 Lessing Avenue have?
Some of 13095 Lessing Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13095 Lessing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13095 Lessing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13095 Lessing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13095 Lessing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13095 Lessing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13095 Lessing Avenue offers parking.
Does 13095 Lessing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13095 Lessing Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13095 Lessing Avenue have a pool?
No, 13095 Lessing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13095 Lessing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13095 Lessing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13095 Lessing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13095 Lessing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach