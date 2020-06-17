All apartments in Orlando
1227 BALDWIN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1227 BALDWIN DRIVE

1227 Baldwin Dr · No Longer Available
Orlando
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1227 Baldwin Dr, Orlando, FL 32806
Dover Shores West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Refurbished four bedroom split plan located in the Dover Shores Neighborhood. All new windows and refinished hardwood floors. The home offers built in hurricane shutters and an oversized one car garage with an extra fridge and deep freeze if needed. The yard is maintained by the owners and is on an 8 zone irrigation system. Spacious back yard with patio and a dog friendly neighborhood and home. Just minutes from downtown Orlando, major highways, restaurants and retail shops such as the new shopping district a couple blocks away. Zoned for the Como k-8 and Boone high school. Go braves!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE have any available units?
1227 BALDWIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1227 BALDWIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 BALDWIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

