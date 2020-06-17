1227 BALDWIN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Refurbished four bedroom split plan located in the Dover Shores Neighborhood. All new windows and refinished hardwood floors. The home offers built in hurricane shutters and an oversized one car garage with an extra fridge and deep freeze if needed. The yard is maintained by the owners and is on an 8 zone irrigation system. Spacious back yard with patio and a dog friendly neighborhood and home. Just minutes from downtown Orlando, major highways, restaurants and retail shops such as the new shopping district a couple blocks away. Zoned for the Como k-8 and Boone high school. Go braves!!!