12236 PESCARA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Fantastic lifestyle at Village Walk at Lake Nona. Living in peace and serenity in a 24 hour guard gated one of a kind community in the metro Orlando area. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with expanded living/dining area (38' x 14') to enjoy the water views of the endless connecting canals from your 20' x 19' brick paver lanai. The club house complete with state-of art fitness center, heated resort style pool, separate lap-pool, 6 lighted tennis courts with tennis pavilion, lighted basketball court, , romantic lakeside gazebo, ballroom and library, cafe/wine/bar/pub, hair salon and private gas station for your maintenance-free lifestyle. Enjoy four miles paved biking/walking paths along the scenic canals connected by multiple picturesque bridges. Located in the heart of Lake Nona, only 5 minutes from Medical City, minutes from SR417 Greenway, less than 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport. GREAT LOCATION !!!!