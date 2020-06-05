12236 PESCARA LANE

Amenities
Fantastic lifestyle at Village Walk at Lake Nona. Living in peace and serenity in a 24 hour guard gated one of a kind community in the metro Orlando area. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with expanded living/dining area (38' x 14') to enjoy the water views of the endless connecting canals from your 20' x 19' brick paver lanai. The club house complete with state-of art fitness center, heated resort style pool, separate lap-pool, 6 lighted tennis courts with tennis pavilion, lighted basketball court, , romantic lakeside gazebo, ballroom and library, cafe/wine/bar/pub, hair salon and private gas station for your maintenance-free lifestyle. Enjoy four miles paved biking/walking paths along the scenic canals connected by multiple picturesque bridges. Located in the heart of Lake Nona, only 5 minutes from Medical City, minutes from SR417 Greenway, less than 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport. GREAT LOCATION !!!!