All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 12236 PESCARA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12236 PESCARA LANE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

12236 PESCARA LANE

12236 Pescara Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12236 Pescara Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic lifestyle at Village Walk at Lake Nona. Living in peace and serenity in a 24 hour guard gated one of a kind community in the metro Orlando area. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with expanded living/dining area (38' x 14') to enjoy the water views of the endless connecting canals from your 20' x 19' brick paver lanai. The club house complete with state-of art fitness center, heated resort style pool, separate lap-pool, 6 lighted tennis courts with tennis pavilion, lighted basketball court, , romantic lakeside gazebo, ballroom and library, cafe/wine/bar/pub, hair salon and private gas station for your maintenance-free lifestyle. Enjoy four miles paved biking/walking paths along the scenic canals connected by multiple picturesque bridges. Located in the heart of Lake Nona, only 5 minutes from Medical City, minutes from SR417 Greenway, less than 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport. GREAT LOCATION !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12236 PESCARA LANE have any available units?
12236 PESCARA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12236 PESCARA LANE have?
Some of 12236 PESCARA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12236 PESCARA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12236 PESCARA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12236 PESCARA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12236 PESCARA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12236 PESCARA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12236 PESCARA LANE does offer parking.
Does 12236 PESCARA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12236 PESCARA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12236 PESCARA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12236 PESCARA LANE has a pool.
Does 12236 PESCARA LANE have accessible units?
No, 12236 PESCARA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12236 PESCARA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12236 PESCARA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach